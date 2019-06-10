Free Naloxone Distribution Day at Local Pharmacies

Bayshore Pharmacy of Atlantic Highlands and Middletown Family Pharmacy of Belford Participate in Governor Murphy’s Free Naloxone Distribution Day

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Governor Phil Murphy announces free distribution of naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, at participating pharmacies throughout New Jersey on Tuesday, June 18. Bayshore Pharmacy and Middletown Family Pharmacy support Governor Murphy’s initiative to obtain free lifesaving naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose and will be distributing naloxone kits during the entire day on a first come-first served basis while supplies last.

“This medication will give our community the opportunity to save lives that would otherwise be lost due to the opioid crisis”, said Richard Stryker, Pharmacist in Charge at Bayshore Pharmacy. “The opioid crisis affects nearly every Bayshore area resident, either directly or indirectly. This program allows family, friends, and neighbors of those directly affected to be prepared in case of opioid overdose. We are a family-owned community pharmacy providing healthcare to our neighbors. We live, work and shop in this community and share your health concerns. This is exactly the reason we exist.”

Naloxone will be distributed one dose per person on a first-come, first-served basis. Naloxone can reverse overdoses from opioids by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain. People who obtain naloxone during the June 18 distribution day will also be given information regarding addiction treatment and recovery. The one-day distribution of free naloxone is part of a pilot program approved by the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy.

Bayshore Pharmacy and Middletown Family Pharmacy stock naloxone in the pharmacies on a daily basis utilizing the State’s standing order to dispense the kits to any patients who would like to keep the life saving medication on hand in case of emergency. Naloxone dispensed through a standing order is not covered through insurance. The June 18, 2019 naloxone distribution program allows patients to receive the kit free of charge.

Bayshore Pharmacy is located in Super Foodtown Plaza at 2 Bayshore Plaza in Atlantic Highlands. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8:30am - 9pm. Saturday hours 9am-6pm and Sunday hours 10am-4pm. Call us for details: (732)291-2900

Middletown Family Pharmacy is located at 877 Main Street in the Belford section of Middletown. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8am-8pm. Saturday hours 9am-6pm and Sunday hours 9am-2pm. Call us for details: (732)471-9100