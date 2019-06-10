Keansburg Man Facing Charges After Shooting Incident

FREEHOLD – A Keansburg man is facing criminal charges following a shooting incident in Keansburg late Saturday night, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

JaMeir Bland, 20, of Bay Avenue in Keansburg, was arrested and charged Sunday following a shooting incident on Murray Lane in the borough. Bland is charged with second degree Aggravated Assault, second degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, second degree Possession of Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third degree Hindering. He is currently being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold Township, pending his first appearance and detention hearing scheduled for June 13, 2019, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge James J. McGann.

Keansburg police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to 14 Murray Lane on a report of a large fight with shots fired. Police arrived to a large crowd that dispersed quickly. Officer discovered one victim with a stab wound and one victim with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The 26-year-old male gunshot victim was treated and released. The 24-year-old male stabbing victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Adam Hess at 800-533-7443 and Detective Richard Johnson of the Keansburg Police Department at 732-787-0600. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives. Citizens with information about a crime or fugitive may contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, which is a confidential telephone tip-line; they can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

If convicted of the second degree offenses, Bland faces a sentence of up to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison, and a sentence of three to five years in prison for the third degree offense.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner, Director of the Office’s Asbury Park Satellite Office.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.