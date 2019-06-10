At 94, Tinton Falls Mayor Leading by Example

Mayor Hits the Gym to Encourage Others to Take Health Seriously

TINTON FALLS, NJ – At age 94, Mayor Vito Perillo, a former World War II vet, has established a campaign to encourage both his staff and his local community to take health matters seriously. The Mayor, who serves his community of nearly 20k residents in Tinton Falls has partnered with Soul Focus, a local wellness center, to create: Mayor Perillos Wellness Campaign.

The Mayor practices what he preaches and to stay healthy often takes walks, plays golf, goes to the gym, and even takes the stairs at work instead of using the elevator. “I always prefer the stairs, it’s the little things that add up in life”, says Tinton Falls Mayor Vito Perillo, who turns 95 in September.

Perillo’s campaign is a 6-week Biggest Loser Challenge for his employees; a competition that features weekly weigh-ins, nutrition guidance, and motivation to help improve their lives. The program is open to all full and part-time employees.

“The Mayor is an inspiration to us all. He cares about his employees and likes to lead by example”, says Tinton Falls Borough Administrator, Mike Skudera.

Published fitness author and founder of Soul Focus, Dr. Raj Gupta says, “If we focused on wellness care – that is, taking care of our bodies properly – then a lot of surgeries and medication could be avoided. That’s the best health insurance of all.”

PHOTO: Mayor Vito Perillo with staff of Soul Focus

About Tinton Falls: A community of nearly 20k residents, with over 130 municipal employees, located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Vito Perillo was elected mayor in 2018 at the age of 93 and is currently the second oldest mayor in the United States. Website at www.tintonfalls.com

About Soul Focus: Founded in 2011, the mission is simple: Help as many people as possible avoid unnecessary surgery and medication, and get-well using diet, exercise, and natural therapies available at Soul Focus Wellness Center. Website at www.soulfocus.com