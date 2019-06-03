Schooner AJ Meerwald Returns to Atlantic Highlands for Public Sails and Oyster Tastings

Over 2 weeks of sails, talks, a fundraiser and Meet & Greet with the crew at the Strauss Mansion Museum

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ — NJ’s Tall Ship, the Oyster Schooner AJ Meerwald, returns to the Atlantic Highlands harbor starting on June 12 through July 4. The 91-year old schooner, NJ’s Historic Tall Ship, whose home port is the Bayshore Center at Bivalve on the Delaware River, will partner with the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society and the Atlantic HighlandsYacht Club for over 2 weeks of programming which includes afternoon and evening public sails on the weekends, a Meet and Greet with the crew at the Strauss Mansion Museum on June 12, and a fundraising sail on June 19.

“This year we are excited to expand last years sails by adding oyster tasting sails on Thursday evenings” says Ken Frantz, Treasurer of the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society, “the AJ Meerwald is an oyster boat—a work boat—so passengers will get the experience of being on the vessel for what it was created for”. These sails featuring Cape May Salt Oysters and are BYOB.



The sail schedule includes a fundraising sail on June 19, Evening Sails Fridays through Sundays, and Afternoon Sails on weekends. On Wednesday June 26, Joe Reynolds, Monmouth County Park System’s Senior Specialist will narrate a History Cruise. The crew of the AJ Meerwald will be at the Strauss Mansion Museum on Tuesday, June12 starting at 7:00pm for a Meet & Greet.

This year a Juneteenth event sponsored by the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society includes a lecture titled African American Work & Play: African Americans working in the Oyster Industry and Historically African American Resorts presented by Brian Keenan, Executive Director and Rachel Dolhanczyk, Curator, of the Bayshore Center at Bivalve. This event is on Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30pm.

Tickets links for all events can be found on www.ahhistory.org. For additional information please call the Bayshore Center ay (856) 785 2060.





