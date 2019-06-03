Highlands Detective George Ruth Honored with MCEA Friends of Education Award

Nominated by teacher at Highlands Elementary School

PHOTO: Mr. Daniel Layton, Principal, Rachel Stockton, Teacher, Lena Culp, Teacher, Detective George Ruth, AnnMarie Arbore, Teacher, Jacqueline Kane, PTO President, Lisa Higgins, Teacher, Jessica Soma, Teacher

Detective Corporal George Ruth was bestowed the 2019 Friends of Education award. He was nominated by AnnMarie Arbore, teacher at Highlands Elementary School. Detective Corporal George Ruth is an outstanding detective, mentor, teacher, and collaborator in Highlands schools. However, I believe he should be viewed first as an exemplary leader. He is and has been a leader for students and adults in the education field that is currently dealing with complex issues of school safety, substance abuse, at risk students, domestic violence, child predators, and bullying.

With over 20 years of service in law enforcement, George really understands the students and families in our community and it seems to natural to assist others in need when he can help. One will always see George volunteering his time to help others in town. George’s communication skills help him to earn trust and confidence amongst students, families and staff. He regularly visits the elementary and high school to connect with students and staff. Moreover, his interpersonal skills of empathy and compassion along with sense of humor helped him develop a positive rapport with everyone in our diverse community.

George is our eyes outside of school. He informs administrators and staff regarding students well-being outside of school to facilitate help that results in students being better served. He regularly collaborates with administrators, teachers, substance abuse counselor, guidance and Dean of students. George serves on the Safety Committee alongside administrators and staff, reviews procedures, and enacts positive change. Furthermore, he is regularly present for security drills, in the elementary and high school.

As a Detective Corporal in law enforcement, George uses his expertise to coordinate and provide trainings and debriefings for administrators and staff as well as parent programs regarding school safety, substance abuse, domestic violence, child predators and bullying. Moreover, his experience as a Juvenile Officer and Bias Officer only further enhances his knowledge to problem solve.

George is a role model and mentor to students through the Police Explorers and Cadet Programs. I personally know of former students from these programs who were inspired by and pursued careers in Law Enforcement because of the example set by George Ruth.

Overall, George has been one of the most visible advocates of students and problem solver with complex issues faced by our youth today. He strives to help create a tight knit community in schools so that children not only feel safe, but genuinely care about each other. He actively supports students and staff aligned to his role in law enforcement. He clearly recognizes the impact he has on our community and serves as model for others. George is highly respected by the Highlands community.