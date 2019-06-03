Deep Cut Gardens to Host Open House

PHOTO: - Deep Cut Gardens

MIDDLETOWN— Discover Deep Cut Gardens and all its charms during its annual Open House on Saturday, June 8. From 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Deep Cut Gardens, 152 Red Hill Road, Middletown, will offer tours, demonstrations, drop-in activities for children and more. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions as well. Deep Cut Gardens is the Monmouth County Park System’s site dedicated to the home gardener.

Its 54 acres of gardens and greenhouses are a living catalog of cultivated and native plant materials. For more information on Deep Cut Gardens or the Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. The TTY/TDD number for people with hearing impairment is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.