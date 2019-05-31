Structure Fire on Maple Leaf Drive

In the Belford Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 10:42am Thursday May30th, 2019; under the command of Chief Steve Schweizer, the Middletown Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire within a residential structure located at 6 Maple Leaf Dr. Belford.

Upon arrival, Chief Schweizer observed a fire on the second floor of the residence in a bathroom located toward the front of the home and requested the first arriving engine to stretch an attack line to that location and begin suppression operations. There were two occupants within the home at the time the fire was reported and both had self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department. The second engine to arrive, established a water supply by laying 400 feet of 5-inch Large Diameter Hose (LDH) from the nearest hydrant to the fire. All additional arriving fire apparatus supplied manpower and equipment. During suppression operations the interior attack crew reported the fire had extended into the attic. After acknowledgement of the report, Chief Schweizer directed manpower to suppress the fire extension, ventilate the structure and extinguish all remaining hot spots. The fire was expeditiously declared under control at 11:02am.

The structure sustained moderate fire damage to the bathroom and the attic area directly above the bathroom. Smoke damage exceeded the above-mentioned area of origin to other parts of the home.

Eighteen (18) firefighters responded to the scene from three (3) Middletown Township Fire Companies including the Safety Unit. The companies who responded are as follows: Belford Engine, Belford Independent and Community Fire Company from Leonardo.

There were no firefighter injuries, but one (1) Middletown Police Officer was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

All fire units were clear for the scene at 11:43am.

The fire is under investigation by the Middletown Fire Marshall’s Office.