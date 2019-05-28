Dog Attack in Atlantic Highlands Leaves One Dog Dead

Attacked dog succumed to injuries.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Monday, May 27, 2019 at 1:08 P.M., Sergeant Scoot Reinert respond to the intersection of East Mount Avenue and Second Avenue in reference to a report of a dog attacking another dog.

Investigation revealed a dog from a Second Avenue residence escaped from its fenced backyard and attacked another dog which was being walked on East Mount Avenue by its owner. Members of the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department and First Aid Squad provided first aid to the injured dog and transported the dog to a local Animal Hospital where it later succumbed to its injuries.

The owner fo the dog which escaped the backyard was issued summonses for having a potentially dangerous dog, 4:19-23 and allowing the dog to run at large, Atlantic Highlands ordinance 97-13H.

The dog owner was advised to keep his dog on a leash and away from other dogs as well as secure his backyard to prevent the dog from escaping again.