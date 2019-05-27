Structure Fire on Hopping Road in Belford

A firefighter received minor injuries on site

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 5:18pm on Monday, May 27, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched via 911 to a house on fire with a lot of smoke at 595 Hopping Road in the Belford section of the Township.

Upon arrival, Third Assistant Chief John Waltz reported heavy smoke in the area, updated to working structure fire upon arrival fire issuing from the front of structure. Chief Waltz ordered first arriving units to perform initial fire suppression deploying two attack lines into the structure. The residents had self-evacuated the structure. 200’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant which delivered water to scene. Positive pressure ventilation was used to make the interior safer to work in and help expose hot spots. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The structure sustained heavy fire, damage to the first floor, smoke damage throughout the structure. The buildings utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas and Jersey Central Power and Light.

The fire was called under control by Chief Steve Schweizer at 5:37 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 7:24 p.m.

Approximately 42 members from 3 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Community, and Belford Independent Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, and the Safety Unit responded.

A firefighter sustained minor injury while operating at the scene.

Seven Emergency Medical Service members from Middletown Emergency Medical Service and Middletown First Aid & Rescue Squads provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Steve Schweizer.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.