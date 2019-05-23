The Royal Flush Begins 2019 Service for County Boating Community

The environmentally friendly service is free to recreational boaters

FREEHOLD, NJ – “The Royal Flush” pump out boat, which removes waste from recreational boats on the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers, recently resumed operation on Fridays and Saturdays until October 12, 2019, weather permitting. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Royal Flush is one of the many services that the County offers residents,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD). “On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I urge boaters to take advantage of this free service instead of dumping waste in no discharge zones.”

The Royal Flush is owned and maintained by the MCHD and operated by the NY/NJ Baykeeper organization through a cooperative agreement established in 2015.

“This free service to our community keeps out waterways clean and safe,” said Christopher P. Merkel, Monmouth County Public Health Coordinator. “The boat is available to all recreational boaters and is not limited to Monmouth County residents.”

Since 2001, the Royal Flush has serviced over 16,400 boats and properly disposed of over 591,000 gallons of sewage. In 2018, 683 boats were serviced and 23,200 gallons of sewage were disposed.

Boaters can contact the Royal Flush by radio on VHF Channel 9 or by cell at 732-890-6142 on days the pump out boat is operational. In addition to Fridays and Saturdays, The Royal Flush will serve boaters on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Service will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.



For more information, contact the MCHD at 732-431-7456 option three or go to www.VisitMonmouth.com/health.