Red Bank Streetscape Project Begins Improvements to English Plaza / White Street

RED BANK, NJ – A streetscape project to improve English Plaza and the adjacent White Street began Monday.

“The White Street and English Plaza / Streetscape Project will improve traffic flow and provide better access to all businesses, shops and restaurants on West Front Street, White Street and in English Plaza,” said James Scavone, Executive Director of Red Bank RiverCenter. “The project is a joint effort of the business community and the Borough of Red Bank.”

In the plans are new ADA accessible sidewalks and curbs, ten additional parking spots, new lighting and landscaping, and better drainage and stormwater management. The finished project will complement RiverCenter’s previous streetscape projects on Broad Street and Monmouth Street.

The project has an expected construction completion date of August 31, 2019. Most of the project area will remain open to traffic for the majority of the construction, with the exception of localized closures for safety reasons. The final paving of White Street and English Plaza is anticipated in early September.

“When completed, all users of all abilities - pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers - will have a safer, more pleasing thoroughfare from Riverside Gardens Park to Monmouth Street,” said Ziad Shehady, Red Bank Borough Administrator. “The Borough is proud to support another project to improve our designated business improvement district. Together we are able to accomplish more.”

Area business will remain open throughout the Streetscape project. The contractor is required to provide access to each business during all phases of the work. Additionally, the contractor may only close a limited number of parking spaces each day.

Information about the Streetscape Project is available at www.redbankstreetscape.com

The work is being done by Seacoast Construction Company, East Brunswick, NJ. The contract amount is $1,533,876. The project is being funded by Red Bank RiverCenter, the Borough of Red Bank, and private donations. Red Bank River Center has secured a no interest loan from the NJ Department of Consumer Affairs.

The English Plaza/White Street Streetscape Project area is a key access point for commercial, business and visitor traffic to Red Bank. It includes the public parking lot between West Front Street and White Street as well as the approximately 340-foot section of White Street from Broad Street to just passed the Investor’s Bank.

The purpose of the project is to provide a safe and efficient access for all modes of travel within the English Plaza / White Street streetscape area as well as provide parking. Other goals of the project:

Pedestrian and Bicycle Compatibility

Provide ADA Compliant pedestrian facilities and crossings with connectivity

Reduce safety risks for all users

Maintain traffic with minimum disruption during construction

Avoid or minimize social, economic, and environmental impacts

This is the third streetscape project initiated by RiverCenter and supported by the business community. Previous projects include the installation of brick pavers, new curbing, and lighting on Broad Street (1998) and Monmouth Street (2002).