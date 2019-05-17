Freeholders Lend a Hand at “Women Build” Event

PHOTO: Habitat for Humanity of Monmouth County Volunteers

KEANSBURG, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently attended a Women Build event, hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Monmouth County (HFHMC), where volunteers built a new home for a partnered family in Keansburg.

“We worked alongside the veteran who will move into this house when it is completed with his family,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley. “HFHMC built the house and he will make it a home.”

The May 15 event is one of the many Women Build Warriors group fundraising events where volunteers will learn the skill of building through the guidance of construction professionals while helping raise funds for future projects. HFHMC launched the Women Build Warriors group in 2017.

“Women Build and HFHMC are making such a big impact on 83% of Monmouth County by creating affordable housing in our municipalities,” said Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D., who serves on the HFHMC Board of Trustees. “The HFHMC staff and Board of Trustees are proud to see the number of homes built and families helped in our County grow.”

Since its birth, Women Build Warriors group volunteers at HFHMC helped construct three new homes in Atlantic Highlands, Rumson and Long Branch. Additionally, the team of volunteers renovated two households in Keansburg.

“It was wonderful to see this dedicated group of volunteers working seamlessly with construction professionals to get this job done,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Patrick Impreveduto. “The Board of Chosen Freeholders looks forward to working with HFHMC in the future.”

According to their website, HFHMC has built 52 new homes since 1989 and assisted more than 125 families in disaster recovery post Hurricane Sandy.

The mission of Women Build is to recruit, educate and nurture women to advocate for and build adequate, affordable housing. The initiative does not exclude men. The inclusion of women allows for the opportunity of self-growth while improving the community.

“My Confidential Aide, Nicole, and I were so thrilled to participate in this Women Build event,” said Freeholder Kiley. “Habitat for Humanity brings different people together not only to construct homes and communities, but also to build hope for humanity.

For more information about Women Build Week and HFHMC, go to habitatmonmouth.org/events or call 732-728-0441.