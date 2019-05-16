Sixth Grader from Highlands Honored as Outstanding School Safety Patrol Student

AAA Mid-Atlantic and The Mid-Atlantic Foundation Award for Safety and Education

Pictured left to right: Frank Neary, Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education; AnnMarie Arbore, Safety Patrol Advisor; Aleea Newell, Safety Patrol Captain, award winner; Melissa Garcia, Safety Patrol Advisor; Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent; Daniel Layton Principal.

HAMILTON, NJ (May 15, 2019) – AAA Mid-Atlantic and The Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education will honor eight New Jersey students as Outstanding AAA School Safety Patrol Members for the 2018-2019 school year. Among those eight students is Aleea Newell, a sixth grader from Highlands Elementary School in Highlands, NJ.

Newell was honored Monday, May 13, during a Highlands Elementary board meeting.

Aleea possesses a high level of integrity and truly understands her peers. She also has empathy and compassion, which has helped her to develop a good rapport with children, adults and fellow patrollers with diverse backgrounds. Since Aleea has many peers and younger children under her supervision, she created a chart detailing common issues she sees amongst patrollers and students. She used this to find patterns of specific problems which she would discuss with patrollers, brainstorm, and find solutions. She is a stellar Safety Patrol Captain and a wonderful example of what it means to be an Outstanding School Safety Patroller.

As an Outstanding School Safety Patrol Member, Newell received a Visa Gift Card and a plaque in recognition of her accomplishments.

For almost 100 years, AAA Mid-Atlantic has sponsored and provided major support for the AAA School Safety Patrol by supplying training materials, recognition programs for service, and patrol equipment, including the familiar badge and belt.

AAA School Safety Patrols direct children, not traffic. As school-age leaders in traffic safety, patrol members teach other students about traffic safety on a peer-to-peer basis. They also serve as role models for younger children. Patrols complete training in traffic safety so they can protect students from the hazards of crossing roads and highways on their way to and from school; assist bus drivers in safely transporting students to and from school; teach fellow students about traffic safety; and serve other leadership functions under the direction of school officials.