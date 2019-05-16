Annual Fashion Show Raises Over $10,000 for FCS

LONG BRANCH, NJ - An impressive 220 guests turned out to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Monmouth County's oldest, private nonprofit social service agency, while viewing the latest spring fashions and raising money for Family & Children's Service (FCS), at the Navarumsunk Auxiliary's 62nd Annual Spring Luncheon, Wednesday, May 8th at Branches in Long Branch. The event is expected to have raised over $10,000 to benefit FCS programs and services, including protection for vulnerable adults, home care for the frail and elderly and school-based volunteer programs designed to promote childhood well-being.

"This milestone anniversary presents the perfect opportunity to pause, reflect, and take pride in the successes of the agency's journey to date,"

FCS CEO Colleen Verriest told the gathering. "For 62 years, the members of the Navarumsunk Auxiliary have volunteered their time and resources to create this very special event to our benefit. We are immensely grateful for their support."

The annual luncheon, which started as a small poolside fashion show at a member's home in 1957, has evolved into a major fundraising event featuring an on-site shopping boutique by Le Papillon in Rumson, a 50-50 raffle and a chance auction of over 30 gift baskets containing dozens of luxury gift items and wines. The nonprofit Women's Exchange Gift Shop of Little Silver was also a vendor, for the second year in a row, selling unique gift items and handmade baby clothing. A portion of their sales will benefit FCS.

The highlight of the Luncheon, as in years past, was the fashion show hosted and produced by Le Papillon owner Mary Louise Van der Wilden. Volunteer models from the auxiliary, FCS staff and friends moved about the room, sporting designs by well-known designers such as Lilly Pulitzer, Gretchen Scott, Judy Connelly and Tyler Boe. Mary Louise enlightened the crowd, as she expertly described the outfits and accessories worn by every model. All the items were available for sale in the store's special on-site boutique and 20% of the day's proceeds went directly to FCS. Following the fashion show, New Jersey State Assemblywoman Serna DiMaso (13th District) presented each of the models with a certificate of recognition from the state legislature.

Navarumsunk Auxiliary President Arlene Lospinoso says the event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with dear, old friends, and make new ones.

Some of the guests have been coming for decades.

"I know I speak for the entire Navarumsunk Auxiliary when I say how proud I am to be part of FCS and its many, many years of service to our community,"

Arlene explained. "Whether you are a first-time lunch-goer or a long-time participant, please know how grateful we are for your presence here today and your commitment to those we serve."

Founded in 1957, the Navarumsunk Auxiliary of FCS adopted its name from the Native American tribe that inhabited the Rumson-Fair Haven peninsula.

Today, the auxiliary has nearly 30 members and is always seeking new members! If you are interested in joining or for more information about the Auxiliary's fundraising events, contact FCS Development Director Diane Gribbin at 732-222-9111 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About Family & Children's Service

Family & Children's Service (FCS) strengthens, protects and preserves the dignity and independence of people in need. With 110 years of history, FCS is the oldest, private nonprofit social service agency in Monmouth County and a leading volunteer organization. Our Mission is to provide compassionate care, intervention and education to support people at challenging times in their lives. We accomplish this through more than a dozen programs focused on the needs of multiple at-risk populations,

including: Adult Protective Services; Jersey Assistance for Community Caregivers (JACC); Healthy Buddies, an intergenerational childhood obesity prevention program; Home Care Services and Homecare Grant Assistance; Medicare Application Assistance Program (MAAP); Operation Sleighbells, a holiday giving program for children; Reading Buddies, an in-school childhood literacy program; Representative Payee, a financial management program for people with physical, mental health and developmental disabilities; Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP); Statewide Respite Care; State Health Insurance Program (SHIP), a Medicare counseling service and Telephone Reassurance. Learn more at www.fcsmonmouth.org.