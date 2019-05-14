Health Department seeks Volunteers for Medical Reserve Corps Unit

Volunteers will respond to public health emergencies

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) is seeking volunteers for its Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit to strengthen the public health infrastructure and improve response capabilities in the event of a public health response.

“Volunteering for the MRC is a great way to be more involved in the County by helping those in need,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, liaison to MCHD. “Through extensive training, MRC volunteers will know what to do, how to do it and will be able to apply their skills effectively in the event of an emergency.”

The MRC unit provides members with fundamental training, credentials and operating protocols that are required in a public health emergency or natural disaster. MCHD strives to build a roster of both medical and non-medical personnel who are willing to work in a team. Volunteers will participate in local exercises and drills.

In 2012, MRC assisted in local shelters during Superstorm Sandy where volunteers applied their training learned from County public health professionals.

MCHD administers preparedness activities for the entire County and provides public health services for residents of the following towns: Aberdeen, Allentown, Asbury Park, Atlantic Highlands, Avon, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Englishtown, Eatontown, Farmingdale, Hazlet, Holmdel, Howell, Keyport, Lake Como, Manasquan, Marlboro, Matawan, Millstone, Neptune Township, Neptune City, Oceanport, Ocean Grove, Roosevelt, Shrewsbury Township and Union Beach.

To apply for the MRC unit, visit www.state.nj.us/health/er/njmrc or contact Beth Hessek, MCHD Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator, by calling 732-431-7456 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .