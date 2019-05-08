Highlands Parkfest 2019 Set for Saturday, May 18th

HIGHLANDS, NJ - is a small community that is big on Arts and Music. Highlands Parkfest 2019 will be taking place on Saturday, May 18th. It’s a unique event that will have different genres of music, activities and vendors taking place throughout the day at three different parks in the borough. Cranston Dean and Telegraph Hill Records are producing this event.

The day kicks off from 9am to 11am with a Beach Clean Up hosted by “The Plastic Wave Project” a Highlands 501(c)(3). Volunteers are welcome to participate by going to Miller, South Bay or Snug Harbor Beaches in Highlands and checking in at the welcome table. Volunteers are asked to bring their own working gloves and water. Plastic bags will be provided.

Huddy Park will have music from local musicians, Yoga from Lindsay Gunn and Fitness from Joe Vitale taking place from noon to 2pm. Cornwall Park will have games and family fun activities along with music from local musicians from 2pm to 4pm. Local Bands will continue playing from 4pm to 9pm along with vendors at Veterans Park.

Multiple vendors and Highlands businesses will be participating throughout the day. Admission and parking is FREE! Get additional details and a list of Musicians and Bands playing on our Highlands Parkfest 2019 Facebook Page or www.HighlandsBorough.org.