Relay for Life of the Two Rivers takes place May 17 thru May 18

PHOTO: The 13th annual Relay for Life of the Two Rivers begins Friday, May 17 at RBR and continues to early Saturday morning.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) is the site of the 13th Relay for Life of the Two Rivers, the premier American Cancer Society fundraiser. The theme this year is “Decades – A Blast from the Past for a Future without Cancer.” The gates open at 4:30 pm on Friday, May 17, and the festivities begin at 5:30 pm when cancer survivors and their caregivers begin walking the track through the night into Saturday morning to raise money to fight cancer and to provide support services for cancer patients and their families. Festive campsites dot the RBR football field housing participating teams. Music, refreshments and games fortify the cause. This year’s event will feature the popular cover band 10-string. Volunteers are needed for all aspects of the event and can sign up at this link. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. For more information on this year’s Relay for Life of the Two Rivers, visit their website.

RBR teacher and Event Lead Mark Mancuso states, “The Relay is an overnight event of remembrance, celebration and fighting back. It is a very moving program that begins with our cancer survivors taking their victory lap around the field and meeting up with their tireless caregivers. It continues into the early morning, highlighted by an emotional late-night candle Luminaria ceremony remembering those we have lost to this dreaded disease. Over the past 13 years, our area’s event has raised over $1 million for cancer research and patient support. We hope everyone will come out this year to build on our progress.”