Red Bank Classic 5K Returns to Downtown Red Bank on June 15

Community Event to Benefit Red Bank Recreation & YMCA

PHOTO: Race organizers expect 1,500 runners at this year's Red Bank Classic 5K on June 15 in downtown Red Bank.

RED BANK, NJ – The Red Bank Business Alliance and Red Bank RiverCenter are joining forces again to host the Red Bank Classic 5K, a community event in downtown Red Bank on June 15 that will benefit youth development programs at the Red Bank Family YMCA and the borough’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Race organizers invite runners of all ages to come out to Red Bank for a day of fun and healthy activities, headlined by the 5K, which will begin and end on Broad Street, in the heart of downtown.

“We are thrilled to host runners from across Monmouth County and beyond for our second annual Red Bank Classic 5K,” said Angela Courtney, of the Red Bank Business Alliance, a group of business owners that brought back a road race to the borough last year after the long-running George Sheehan Classic was discontinued a few years ago.

The business community is building on the success of last year’s inaugural 5K, which expected 500 and drew over 1,000 runners and raised $20,000 to support Red Bank Parks and Recreation and the Y.

“Community spirit is what the Red Bank Classic is all about,” said Courtney, owner of Sweetest Sin Boutique. “It’s an opportunity to bring our community together and raise support for youth programs that will create a long-lasting impact on children in our town.”

New this year, individual runners and teams will have the opportunity to generate additional support for Parks and Recreation and the Y by creating their own fundraising campaigns. Race participants are welcome to form teams with a minimum of four runners.

“The Community YMCA is so grateful to once again be a benefactor of the Red Bank Classic 5K,” said YMCA President and CEO Laurie Goganzer. “As a nonprofit charity dedicated to strengthening our community, we appreciate the support to help ensure that children and people of all ages can access the Y’s life-changing programs.”

Charlie Hoffmann, director of Red Bank Parks and Recreation, said the department appreciates the support from the community event. “The support we receive will help children in need thrive in our fun and safe programs during the summer and throughout the year,” Hoffmann said.

In addition to the 5K race, there will be a fun run for children ages 12 and under. The Kids Broad Street Dash will begin after the 5K and will feature three races: 200 yards, 100 yards and 50 yards. Children will run in heats on Broad Street finishing at the same spot as participants in the 5K.

Race organizers hope to encourage more kids to participate in the fun run and 5K. Special discounts are available through May 18 to children and teens at local schools and to nonprofits that support youth.

Other activities include a pre-race warm-up on Broad Street led by Soul Strong and post-race activities, including health and wellness recovery and Fitness Fest in Marine Park and an after-party at Red Rock Tap + Grill with a live band. Local eateries are also providing food to the runners after the race.

Following the race, all are welcome to participate in free, family-friendly activities at Marine Park featuring Stand Up Paddle Boards on the Navesink with Flow Paddle Yoga, fitness activities with Jersey Strong, Evolve Fitness and CrossFit TreeHouse II and children’s activities coordinated by the Y.

“We appreciate the great support from our business community and we are excited that the race will bring people into Red Bank to enjoy its beautiful waterfront, wonderful eateries, unique shopping and vibrant downtown events that make it such a special place to live, work, play and visit,” said James Scavone, executive director of RiverCenter, which manages the borough of Red Bank’s Special Improvement District.

Top sponsors of the 5K are: Two River Community Bank, Chill Rx Cryotherapy and Red Rock Tap + Grill. In addition, over 30 local businesses are supporting the race and sponsorships are still available at all levels.

The Red Bank Classic 5K course is certified and sanctioned by USA Track and Field (USATF). It’s also a USATF 2019 Grand Prix Event. The 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Broad Street at the corner of Monmouth Street.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall 5K finishers and to the top three finishers in each age group, including 14 and under and in 5-year groups starting at ages 15-19. An award will also be presented to the top team and top four finishers on each team. Running teams will be scored based on the average of their top four runners.

Race registration is open at www.redbankclassic.com. Fees are $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Kids Broad Street Dash and include a t-shirt and a swag bag to the first 1,000 participants. Registration is also available the day of the event. Race packets may be picked up on Friday, June 14, 4-7 p.m. at Red Rock Tap + Grill located at 14 Wharf Ave.

For more information on the race, sponsorships or volunteering, visit the race Web site or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For frequent updates, follow the Red Bank Classic 5K on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.