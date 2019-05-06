12th Annual Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce Classic Car Show to Be Held Saturday, June 15

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. – The 12th annual Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce Classic Car Show will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place along 1st Avenue, the main business district. The rain date is Sunday, June 22. The car show is an immensely popular event in town, where attendees and car enthusiasts can appreciate exquisite automobiles from every year, make and model. Over 150 cars will be on display. All classes are welcome including domestic, imports, vintage, antique, collector, classic, muscle, hot rod, custom and trucks/commercial.

The event is free to spectators and is family friendly. DJ entertainment will be provided by No Limit Entertainment. Street vendors and food trucks will offer delicious food, and local businesses will welcome the public with special sales & promotions. The event offers an excellent opportunity to see the diversity of small businesses located in the seaside enclave of Atlantic Highlands.

Entrance fees for show vehicles are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. There will be goodie bags for all participants along with trophies, prizes & awards. Sponsorships are available, and businesses receive a tremendous amount of visibility and promotion through sponsorship. Vendor spaces are also available for $50. For information on the event, show car registration, sponsorship, vendor spaces, or donating prizes for the goodie bags or awards ceremony, contact Lori Anne Oliwa by phone at (732) 757-7443 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Event sponsors to date include Fastrak Oil & Lube; Wreck Room Collision; O’Brien Realty/English Properties; Fratelli’s Restaurant & Pizzeria; Teascapes; Two River Community Bank; Rao Dermatology; Bayshore Pharmacy; Suzi’s Sweet Shoppe & Vintage Cakes

The event is being produced by Lori Anne Oliwa of The Write Angles Public Relations & Event Planning LLC.