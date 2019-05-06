Atlantic Highlands Shade Tree Commission Honors Peter Donoghue by Planting a Tribute Tree

PHOTO: The Donoghue family. Steven (from left), Louise, Peter, Declan, and Andrea.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Friday, April 29th at the Atlantic Highlands harbor, just beyond the beginning of the stretch of the Henry Hudson Trail that goes through Atlantic Highlands, the Shade Tree Commission honored long time resident and civic leader, Peter Donoghue, by planting a tree in his honor. Although blustery, with rain was in the forecast, there was time for everyone to say a few words in honor of Mr. Donoghue. Paul Cavise was the master of ceremonies; Peter Donoghue's wife, Louise, and son, Steven, spoke. Mr. Donoghue's other son, John, couldn't attend, but Steven read aloud John’s heartfelt tribute. After the ceremony the attendees were treated to brunch at Sissy's.

Mr. Donoghue moved to Atlantic Highlands in 1948. He graduated from Henry Hudson Regional School and has been active in his beloved town since then.

Journalist, mentor, night editor for the Abury Park Press, Peter served his community selflessly and in many ways: he served as mayor of the borough, was a member of the board of education, a borough councilman, council president, police commissioner, and Harbor Commission member. He was an elder and the president of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlantic Highlands and sang in the choir. He was also a Boy Scout leader. He helped bring the Henry Hudson Trail to and through the harbor, so it is all the more fitting that his tree is planted there. He is still active in American Legion Post 141, delivers Meals on Wheels on Wednesdays, provides a scholarship for students who plan to study music after high school, and he is a member of the Highlands Community Singers, with whom he he not only sings, but serves as master of ceremonies.

In all these and many other ways, Peter Donoghue has devoted his life to make Atlantic Highlands the wonderful place it is, and the Shade Tree Commission, which plants trees in honor of people who have served the town, is particularly pleased to recognize and honor him.