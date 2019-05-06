Whole Foods Community Giving Day Raises Funds for Michael's Feat

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Whole Foods Market presented Michael's Feat with a check from their Community Giving Day in January where they donated 5% of all net sales from locations across New Jersey to support Michael's Feat mission of helping local families carrying and caring for seriously ill newborns. The Whole Foods event was organized by Middletown parents Laura and Jacque who recently lost their newborn daughter Brayleigh Rose. (9.21.2018-11.27.2018)

Pictured from left to right are: Adam Puharic, Co-Founder, Michael's Feat; Jacque Vermaak and Laura Fette, of Middletown; Eric Graziano, Marketing Manager, Community Engagement & Events, Whole Foods Market Northeast Region; and Dana Puharic, Co-Founder, Michael's Feat.