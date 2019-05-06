Prosecutor Announces Arrest in Holmdel Home Invasion Robbery

FREEHOLD, NJ – Investigators have made an arrest of one of two suspects sought in the 2017 Holmdel home invasion robbery of David Cantin and his then-fiancée Claudine “Dina” Manzo, an actress on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

James Mainello, 51, of Bayonne, is charged with first degree Robbery; second degree Robbery; second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; two counts of third degree Aggravated Assault; third degree Theft: third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose; fourth degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon; and third degree Criminal Restraint.