Spay and Neuter Program for Pit Bulls from Long Branch

The Pit Stop Program pays incentive to pet owners

Photo By Realironman - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71982013

Eatontown, NJ (May 2nd, 2019) The Monmouth County SPCA has happily partnered with The Little Silver Animal Hospital Foundation for the Animals on a new project called the “Pit Stop Program.” By way of a gracious donor, the program aims to ease the problematic breeding of pitbull and pitbull mixes, starting in the town of Long Branch. The dogs will receive their surgery at the Monmouth County SPCA’s Vogel Veterinary Care Center, a full-service veterinary center inside of the Eatontown shelter.

The Pit Stop Program, created by Dr. Richard Yacowitz of Little Silver Animal Hospital, will provide free spay/neuter surgeries for pitbull and pitbull mixes whose owners reside in the town of Long Branch, NJ. Additionally, participating owners will receive $100 upon a completed surgery and another $100 when returning for a follow-up appointment. The Monmouth County SPCA and the Little Silver Animal Hospital Foundation for the Animals hopes that the monetary incentive will motivate dog owners to responsibly spay and neuter their pets. “The collaboration with Dr. Yakowitz is one we hope will be successful to keep unwanted dogs and puppies out of the shelter system. We are confident that this program will motivate responsible pet ownership and spark similar programs in the future,” says Ross Licitra, MCSPCA Executive Director and Chief of Humane Police.

To be considered eligible for the program, dog owners must prove residency and provide a recent photo of their dog. Pitbull and pitbull mixes between the ages of 10 weeks and 8 years may participate in the program and will receive (if applicable) spay or neuter, rabies vaccination, e-collar, microchip implantation and registration, flea and tick preventative and post-op medications. To learn more about the program, Long Branch residents are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 732-542-3125.