FilmOneFest Annual Benefit Dinner and Auction Set for May 11

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A week at a luxury Beach Resort in Bali, a chance to fly a Fighter Jet, a walk on the red carpet at a New York City film premiere are just a few of the items that will be auctioned live at this year’s annual Benefit Dinner and Auction for FilmOneFest. The event will be held Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 7:00 – 11:00 pm at Branches 123 Monmouth Rd., Long Branch.

Tickets are $85 per person and include cocktail hour, dinner and dancing. As always, there will be three ways to take home prizes. Six chances are included in the ticket price for a drawing, and tables of 10 booked at the same time will receive 10 additional tickets.

A silent auction on larger gifts will take place throughout the event, and a live auction for original art, vacation homes, luxury golfing, gift certificates, movie memorabilia and other grand prizes will cap off the evening.

“This is our most important fundraiser for the FilmOneFest which is offered free every year to the community,” Director Corinna Thuss said. “We are so grateful for the generosity of so many businesses and people who make it possible by donating prizes, becoming sponsors, and of course attending the event.”

Tickets to the event are still available. RSVP at https://filmonefest.org/benefit-dinner-%26-auction. Those who cannot attend the event are asked to make a donation.

Current sponsors include Whole Foods, Pepsico, Janet Peterson, Blue Bay Inn, Alice Kupper PE, JBL Trinity Group, Atlantic Cinemas and Tom Bernard of Sony Pictures Classics. FilmOneFest also thanks Kevin Smith for his generous support.

FilmOneFest is a project of Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501 (c) (3) organization. Its mission is to strengthen community through the arts. For information, visit www.aharts.org. This fundraiser, and all events, are volunteer-produced; proceeds support AHAC and AACC Food Pantry.

All FOF programming is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFest is grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.