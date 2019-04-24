Bayshore Lunch Program Receives $7.5K from St. George's-by-the-River

PHOTO: Nancy Mester and Doreen Minutella, Co-Directors of Bayshore Lunch Program

Each year, in a commitment to serve those in need in Monmouth County, St. George’s by the River Episcopal church earmarks a percentage of its income to be given to the community in financial grants. The Parish entrusts our Outreach Committee to disburse these funds with the hope of keeping and developing community connectedness. Committee members carefully evaluate individual non-profit agencies, and provide grants for things like: adaptive recreational equipment for the physically impaired, STEM enhancements for children, physical plant upgrades and much more. Members of St. George's Outreach Committee: Beth Sherrard, Bob Winters, Liz Saunders and Bonnie Featherstone-Johnson presented a check for $7500.00 to Nancy Mester and Doreen Minutella, Co-Directors, who have run the Bayshore Lunch Program, Keyport for many years. The Program feeds 60 - 65 hot meals per day/per week to those struggling with a variety of social ills like homelessness, mental illness, addiction, unemployment, and more.

PHOTO: The Rev. Jeffrey Roy, Nancy Mester, Doreen Minutella, and Beth Sherrard