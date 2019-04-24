Freddie Boynton, 2019 New Jersey Amateur Olympic Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee

PHOTO: Left to right: Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, Freeholder Deputy Director Patrick Impreveduto, Freddie Boynton, Herbert Reed, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D. and Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders presented Freddie Boynton with a certificate of recognition for his induction into the 2019 New Jersey Amateur Olympic Boxing Hall of Fame at their regular public meeting held on Thursday, April 18 in Freehold. Over an 11-year career that ended in 1984, Boynton compiled a 14-14-2 record as a super welterweight. In 1972, Boynton won the New Jersey Golden Gloves at 132 pounds. In the following year, he won the New Jersey Golden Gloves at 147 pounds. Boynton, who trained at the Red Bank PAL, has often assisted at local gyms and recently worked with the youth at Gleason’s Jersey Shore.