April is Donate Life Month

PHOTO: Left to right: Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D., Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Michelle Napolitani, Lisa Luisi, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Susan M. Kiley and Freeholder Deputy Director Patrick Impreveduto.

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders presented Michelle Napolitani and Lisa Luisi with a certificate of recognition recognizing Donate Life Month at their regular public meeting held on Thursday, April 18 in Freehold. National Donate Life Month, April 1 to 30, promotes increased awareness about the life-saving benefits of donation and transplantation. Currently, there are nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents and 115,000 Americans awaiting life-saving transplant operations. One organ donor can save eight lives, and one tissue donor can restore health to over 75 others.

The Sharing Network was formed in 1987 with the goal to educate the citizens of New Jersey about the life-saving benefits of organ transplantation.