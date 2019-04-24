NJDOT Announces Rt. 35 Construction Project

HOLMDEL, NJ - Please be advised that on or about May 6 the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) will begin preliminary construction work on Route 35 near Middletown and Holmdel.

The project consists of repairs and replacement concrete vertical curb, installation of public curb ramps, repairs to drainage structures and resurfacing of the roadway.

The Department’s Contractor – Earle Asphalt Company – will pave Route 35 Northbound from Navesink River Road to Cherry Tree Farm Road, and Route 35 Southbound from New Monmouth Road to Cherry Tree Farm Road.

The work will be conducted during both daytime and nighttime hours with temporary lane closures.

Work during daytime hours will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Work during nighttime hours will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The projected is estimated to be completed by December 2019. All work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change accordingly.