Preservation Day 2019 is April 25 at County Library HQ

County Clerk’s Archives Division hosts annual event with Monmouth County Library

PHOTO: Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon and Monmouth County Archivist Gary D. Saretzky pose before the 2017 Preservation Day lecture.

MANALAPAN, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is informing residents and visitors that Preservation Day 2019 will take place on Thursday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters at 125 Symmes Drive in Manalapan.

This event is being held during the American Library Association's Preservation Week which helps to raise awareness of the need for preservation of both personal and public historical collections. It is co-sponsored by the County Clerk’s Monmouth County Archives Division and the Monmouth County Library.

“Our Archives Division’s Annual Preservation Day is a great opportunity to learn about the history and importance of preservation from some of the best archivists in New Jersey,” said Clerk Hanlon.

PHOTO: Kimberly Avagliano, Branch Manager and Supervising Librarian, Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch

At 9:30 a.m., Kimberly Avagliano, Branch Manager and Supervising Librarian at the Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch in Shrewsbury will present “Dog-Eared and Dusty,” a talk discussing how to organize and care for your home library.

At 11 a.m., Monmouth County Archivist Gary D. Saretzky will give a presentation on how to preserve precious family photographs.

During the duration of the event, residents and visitors are offered the service of having up to three photos scanned and saved to a complimentary CD, free of charge, in conjunction with Saretzky’s presentation.

A tour of the Monmouth County Archives facility, which is located on the lower level of the Monmouth County Library Headquarters at 125 Symmes Drive in Manalapan, will begin at 1:15 p.m.

“I encourage Monmouth County visitors and tourists to bring their family and friends to celebrate Preservation Week and to gain insight into how they can preserve their personal records and precious family memories,” said Clerk Hanlon.

For additional information on Preservation Day, please contact the Monmouth County Archives by phone at 732-308-3771 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .