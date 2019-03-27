Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Women’s History Month with Past Athena Leadership Award Recipients

Past Athena Leadership Award Recipients (Top Row, L to R) Margaret B. Carmeli, Esq., Erica Jedynak, Suzanne Pease, Dr. Denise Johnson Miller, (Bottom Row, L to R) Patricia Carlesimo, Melissa Skrocki, Esq., Mary Pat Angelini, Kathleen Lockwood, Loretta Kuhnert, Bernice Garfield-Szita. Photo Courtesy of Sherilyn Przelomski

FREEHOLD, NJ - In honor of Women's History Month, the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its first annual "Circle of ATHENA®" Breakfast to celebrate the accomplishments of past ATHENA® Leadership Award and ATHENA® Young Professional Leadership Award recipients.

The International ATHENA Award® Program celebrates women as valued members and leaders of the community and recognizes those who support them. The ATHENA Award honors an individual for business or professional accomplishments, for community service and especially for mentoring others and providing a role model to encourage women to achieve their full leadership potential. ATHENA® Leadership Award recipients give back to our community in profoundly meaningful ways and make it a better place to live, work and lead. The MRCC have been presenting this prestigious award for the past 32 years and is the only Chamber in the state of New Jersey licensed to do so. In addition, for the past 4 years, the MRCC have also presented the ATHENA® Young Professional Leadership Award to recognize emerging leaders in our community.

The Athena Leadership Award Luncheon is November 1, 2019 at the Radisson Hotel of Freehold. For more information visit http://www.monmouthregionalchamber.com.

