The Community YMCA Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Long-time Y Professionals Join Executive Management Team

PHOTO: Pamela Havlick Hearn, chief development officer

Shrewsbury, NJ – The Community YMCA, a leading nonprofit charity dedicated to strengthening the Monmouth County community, is pleased to announce the appointment of two long-time Y professionals to its executive management team.

Following an extensive search, Pamela Havlick Hearn of Stratford, CT., was recently appointed to the position of chief development officer, and Maureen Simons, Middletown Township, to the position of chief human resources officer.

“We are excited to welcome Pam and Maureen to our Y family,” said President and CEO Laurie Goganzer. “We look forward to their leadership, vision and passion to advance the Y’s mission and deepen our impact on the communities we serve.”

In her new position as chief development officer, Hearn leads the organization’s philanthropic efforts, including annual giving, government and foundation grants, endowment bequests and gifts and capital campaigns. She assists the CEO in developing an actively engaged fundraising volunteer board of directors and position the Y as a community convener and collaborator to address critical social issues. She also oversees all aspects of the Y’s marketing and public relations initiatives to further strengthen the Y brand.

PHOTO: Maureen Simons, chief human resources officer.

Hearn has dedicated her 28-year career to advancing the Y mission throughout the United States. Most recently, she served five years in the national Y-USA financial development office, working with YMCAs across the country to strengthen their philanthropy though education and training. As director of membership and education for NAYDO (National North American YMCA Development Organization), she was communications liaison between the national office and participating YMCAs, and faculty trainer of the Y’s annual campaign initiative. Previously, she served as vice president of financial development at the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA in New Haven; director of development and marketing at the Greenwich Family YMCA, Greenwich, CT; director of communications and special events at the McBurney YMCA, New York; and membership director of the Fogelman Downtown YMCA, Memphis, TN.

Hearn, who will be relocating to the Monmouth County area, received a B.A. from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA. She is a certified fund-raising executive, a Y-USA certified organizational leader and a member of the YMCA Professional Network (YPN). She served as a past president of the Junior League of Greater New Haven and is a current sustaining member.

With over two decades of experience in human resource management, Simons is responsible for supporting the overall strategic and operational performance of The Community YMCA, which has a team of 600 employees. Simons assists the Y in ensuring that all human capital processes and initiatives align with the organization’s vision, mission, values, strategy and goals. This includes coaching senior leaders, contributing to strategic planning and development activities, and leading process improvements to enhance the YMCA culture.

Previously, Simons served as chief human resources officer at the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges in Livingston. During her 10-year tenure there, she oversaw the organization’s administration of human resources, strategic planning and partnerships, compensation plan, and team development and training systems, along with serving as senior director of child safety.

She has also worked as human resources director at the South Shore YMCA, in Quincy MA, and at Angelica Textile Services in Dorchester, MA. In 2018, Simons established Living in the Flow, LLC, an organization that provides life coaching and private yoga instruction.

Simons has a master’s degree in management sciences from Lesley University, Cambridge, MA, and received her B.S. in management from Bridgewater State College, Bridgewater, MA. She is an iPEC Certified Executive/Life Coach, a Y-USA certified organizational leader, a Darkness to Light-Stewards of Children certified facilitator, and a LIFO Organizational Productivity Certified Trainer. She also recently served on the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County.