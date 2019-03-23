The Coalition for Medical Marijuana--New Jersey Urges Support for S2703

WHO: The Coalition for Medical Marijuana--New Jersey, Inc. (CMMNJ)

WHAT: NJ legislators urged to support the adult use cannabis bill (S2703)

WHEN: At the expected legislative vote on March 25, 2019

WHY: S2703, the “New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory and Expungement Modernization Act” provides immediate benefits to patients

The Coalition for Medical Marijuana--New Jersey, Inc. (CMMNJ) supports S2703, New Jersey’s adult use cannabis bill, because of its immediate benefits to patients. Cannabis legalization is the best way to get the right medicine to the most people. It changes cannabis from a drug that requires multiple doctor visits to one that can be purchased over the counter, like aspirin. “The therapeutic benefits of cannabis are enormous,” said Ken Wolski, RN, Executive Director of CMMNJ. “Cannabinoids influence every organ system in the human body. They restore homeostasis (balance) to the body. Cannabinoids can help with mental and emotional problems as well.”

Legalization will also begin to undo the many harms of marijuana prohibition. “When you stop arresting over 20,000 New Jersey residents a year for marijuana possession, and stop disrupting their employment, education, and family life, you reap a profoundly positive social benefit,” Wolski said.

“An estimated 7.4% of New Jersey’s population--over 600,000 residents--use marijuana every month. They need a product that is government inspected and properly labeled, and a product that comes with appropriate age and use restrictions, and proper warnings. In short, a product that is regulated and taxed. S2703 will do just that, while the illegal market does none of that,” Wolski said. CMMNJ urges legislators to support this bill.

Ken Wolski, RN, MPA

Executive Director, Coalition for Medical Marijuana--New Jersey, Inc. www.cmmnj.org

219 Woodside Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618

CMMNJ was founded in 2003 as a statewide, all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to educate the public about the benefits of safe and legal access to medical marijuana. In 2014, CMMNJ endorsed legalization of marijuana/cannabis.