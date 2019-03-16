Structure Fire in New Monmouth Section of Middletown

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 7:44am on Saturday, March 16, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in a bedroom with a disabled child in the structure at 165 New Monmouth Road in the New Monmouth section of the Township.

Upon arrival, Acting Chief Anthony Citarella reported fire issuing from the front bedroom window of the structure. Chief Citarella ordered first arriving units to perform initial fire suppression deploying two attack lines into the structure. The residents had self-evacuated the structure. 400’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant which delivered water to scene. Positive pressure ventilation was used to make the interior safer to work in and help expose hot spots. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The structure sustained heavy fire, damage to the first floor bedroom, smoke damage throughout the structure. The buildings utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas and Jersey Central Power and Light.

The fire was called under control by Chief Steve Schweizer at 8:30 a.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 9:01 a.m.

Approximately 44 members from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Community, Port Monmouth and Belford Independent Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, and the Safety Unit responded.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

Four Emergency Medical Service members from Port Monmouth First Aid and Middletown First Aid & Rescue Squads provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Steve Schweizer.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.