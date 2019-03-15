April Activities in Monmouth County Parks

PHOTO: Enjoy eco-activities at various parks throughout the county on Earth Day.

LINCROFT, NJ — April brings Earth Day, the return of Historic Walnford’s gristmill demonstrations, and countless other opportunities to enjoy the Monmouth County Park System. Here’s what’s planned for the month:

Find Your Path in Volunteering

Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft

Learn about the many unique opportunities the Volunteer In Parks program has to offer. Open to ages 14 & up. FREE

Mill Demonstrations

Saturdays & Sundays, April 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 and 27 & 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. Demonstrations run through November. FREE!

Open Ceramics

Sunday, April 7 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft

Choose from a large selection of bisque fired pottery pieces to glaze and make your own. Children age 12 and under are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $6 per hour plus price of bisque ware; cash or check only. Pieces will be fired in about a week.

Splendid Spring Strolls

Wednesday, April 10 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Meet in the Activity Center parking area.

Wednesday, April 24 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Holmdel Park, Holmdel - Meet in the Ramanessin section parking area.

Say “farewell” to the frigid weather as you join a Park System Naturalist on a peaceful trail walk through the parks. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Adults are invited to join a Park System Naturalist for this laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about 1.5 hours and see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy this walk. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Climb Time

Saturday, April 13 from 12-4 p.m.

Holmdel Park, Holmdel

Try the Park System's 25’ portable climbing wall. You must be 42” or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $2 for three attempts or climbs; cash or check only.

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, April 13 & 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what the farm staff is cooking on the wood-fired stove. Discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!

Roving Golfzilla

Saturday, April 20 from 12-3 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Visitor Center, Howell

See if you can hit golf balls through the hands, feet, or mouth of Golfzilla. All are welcome. This is a non-instructional offering; however, if needed we will teach you the very basics of the golf swing. All equipment is provided. FREE!

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, April 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear music from yesteryear played on an accordion. FREE!

Spring Craft Show

Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fort Monmouth Recreation Area, Tinton Falls

Find a unique, hand-crafted gift for yourself or a special person in your life during this show. Admission and parking are free.

Earth Day Events 2019

Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Park System is celebrating Earth Day with free eco-activities throughout the county. Here’s what is planned:

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Celebrate the shore as we discover cool coastal animals and artifacts like whales, sea turtles, fish, crabs, and even tiny plankton during this interactive touch and tell program. Tours will also be given of the historic Seabrook-Wilson House, which dates back to the early 1700s.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Beautiful flowers are back in bloom. Discover this charming park’s floral beauty, hidden places, and vibrant native plants. Find out how to become an earth-friendly gardener.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen Township

Join a Park System Naturalist for a leisurely walk as we look for returning birds, wandering wildlife, emergent buds, blooming wildflowers and other fun sights of spring among the park’s many acres of wetlands and woods. Binoculars provided. Tours depart approximately at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Huber Woods Environmental Center, Middletown

See snakes and reptiles during a family-oriented show that gives you the chance to watch live and exciting animals and nature artifacts found in New Jersey. There will also be freshwater pond creatures on view and an opportunity to see kid friendly interactive exhibits inside the Environmental Center.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell

There will be live animal shows featuring reptiles and amphibians and short Park System Naturalist-led walks. Plus, enjoy the sights and displays of our beautiful Environmental Center. Live animal shows take place at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., & 3:30 p.m.; and nature walks at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch

Improve your understanding of our ocean and have fun creating some ocean-friendly crafts. We will fuse art and nature together to enhance our imaginations and explore the mysteries of our Blue Planet.

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided, no outside equipment permitted, during this non-instructional program designed for those already familiar with archery techniques. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Sheep Shearing/Wool Days

Saturday & Sunday, April 27 & 28 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

This annual demonstration allows visitors to appreciate the work of an old-fashioned sheep shearer. FREE!

Seabrook-Wilson House Open

Sunday, April 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Visit this house, which dates back to the early 1700s, and see displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.