‘My County’ poster contest open to fourth graders

Deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1

FREEHOLD, NJ – To commemorate National County Government Month in April, Monmouth County Constitutional Officers Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. and Sheriff Shaun Golden are inviting the County’s fourth graders to showcase what they like best about Monmouth County by having students create posters that fit the theme, “My County.”

“The design and content of the posters is up to the fourth graders’ imaginations,” said Surrogate Peters. “The artwork can depict something special and unique to Monmouth County including our County Government. I look forward to seeing some of Monmouth County’s best features depicted in this youthful perspective.”

Rules for the contest are as follows:

Posters must be on a standard 22-inch by 28-inch poster board.

The words “Monmouth County” must appear at the top of the poster in 4-inch letters with black marker.

The student’s name, teacher’s name and school must be printed neatly in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the poster.

“Spring is when New Jersey’s fourth graders study the State of New Jersey as part of their social studies curriculum,” said Clerk Hanlon. “The best part of this poster contest is that local fourth grade students can gain an understanding of what County Government does each day.”

“The My County poster contest helps students learn about the inherent beauty and exceptional opportunities of the county in which they live,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “The Constitutional Officers work harmoniously to provide safety, security, vital records and estate resolution assistance to the 600,000 plus residents of Monmouth County.”

Posters must be mailed or delivered to the Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office at the Hall of Records, 1 East Main St., Freehold. The deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Invitations to participate in the contest have been sent to all County school principals.

Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place winners. Nine posters will also receive honorable mentions. Each of the twelve posters will be individually displayed at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

The poster contest is sponsored statewide by the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey. All posters become the property of the Constitutional Officers Association and the County of Monmouth.

Selected posters may also appear on a published calendar. Submission of a poster grants the Constitutional Officers Association permission to display a poster in public places.

For more information about the poster contest, go to www.VisitMonmouth.com or contact Patty Coyne at the Surrogate’s Office at 732-431-7330, ext. 7331