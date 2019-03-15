Bomb Scare at Holmdel Town Center

HOLMDEL, NJ - On Thursday, 14-March, at 8:15 pm, the Holmdel Police received a 9-1-1 call that a passenger in a silver sedan had yelled out to pedestrians in the Holmdel Town Center near the Five Below store, that a bomb was about to explode in the shopping center.

Holmdel Police arrived on location and began evacuation of the entire complex. After the buildings were evacuated, the area was closed to any additional traffic. Holmdel Fire Company #2, Holmdel First Aid, and Holmdel Office of Emergency Management also responded to assist with the evacuation.