Bomb Scare at Holmdel Town Center

HOLMDEL, NJ - On Thursday, 14-March, at 8:15 pm, the Holmdel Police received a 9-1-1 call that a passenger in a silver sedan had yelled out to pedestrians in the Holmdel Town Center near the Five Below store, that a bomb was about to explode in the shopping center.
Holmdel Police arrived on location and began evacuation of the entire complex. After the buildings were evacuated, the area was closed to any additional traffic. Holmdel Fire Company #2, Holmdel First Aid, and Holmdel Office of Emergency Management also responded to assist with the evacuation.
Once the area was secured, K-9 Bomb teams from the Holmdel Police, Monmouth County Sheriff’s, Marlboro Township, and Middletown Township responded and swept every store. The sweep began at 9:07 pm and was completed and 10:30 pm. All stores were re-opened shortly after.
The Holmdel Police are asking that if anyone witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the 9-1-1 call, please contact Detective Sergeant Theodore Sigismondi at 732-946-4400.