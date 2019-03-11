Belford Man Charged with DWI and Reckless Driving in Pedestrian Fatalities

FREEHOLD – A Belford man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving in connection with a motor vehicle collision that left two pedestrians dead in Atlantic Highlands on Friday evening, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Dylan Rieger, 27, of Belford, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving in the motor vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of John Grogan, 60, and his spouse, Barbara Grogan, 59, of Atlantic Highlands. The Grogans were attempting to cross the intersection from the northbound direction of State Highway 36 and Grand Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. Friday evening, when they were struck by an eastbound 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, driven by Rieger.

Rieger was uninjured in the collision and remained on scene.

The area around the collision was closed down for approximately 5.5 hours for the investigation. The westbound lanes were reopened at 12:45 a.m. and the area was fully reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The criminal investigation remains active and ongoing at this time by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Atlantic Highlands Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Sergeant Brian Phair at 732-291-1212.