Atlantic Highlands Couple Stuck and Killed by Motor Vehicle on Highway 36

FREEHOLD – An Atlantic Highlands couple died as the result of being struck by a motor vehicle Friday evening, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

John Grogan, 60, and his spouse, Barbara Grogan, 59, of Atlantic Highlands, were attempting to cross the intersection from the northbound direction of State Highway 36 and Grand Avenue at approximately 8:07 p.m. Friday evening, when they were struck by an eastbound 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, driven by Dylan Rieger, 27, of Belford.

Rieger was uninjured in the collision and remained on scene.

The area around the collision was closed down for approximately 5.5 hours for the investigation. The westbound lanes were reopened at 12:45 a.m. and the area was fully reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and Atlantic Highlands Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Sergeant Brian Phair at 732-291-1212.