Two Pedestrians Killed on Highway 36 in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Two pedestrians were killed Friday night in a motor vehicle crash on Highway 36 in Atlantic Highlands. The Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to the crash at Highway 36 and Grand Avenue.

Highway 36 was closed most of Friday evening as Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) conducted their investigation into the serious crash.

Police ask anyone that was a direct witness to the crash to call police headquarters @ (732) 291-1212.