County Historic Preservation Grants Presented

Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Monmouth County Historical Commission Executive Director John Fabiano and Commissioner Muriel Smith congratulate Jean Howson, of the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society, at the Monmouth County Historical Commission’s Annual Grants Presentation ceremony on Feb. 25 in Freehold, NJ.

PHOTO: Left to right, Commissioner Muriel Smith, Jean Howson, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Monmouth County Historical Commission Executive Director John Fabiano

11 projects share $51,154 in grant money

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded preservation matching grant awards totaling $51,154 for 11 restoration projects at the annual Preservation Grants Awards ceremony held Feb. 25 in Freehold.

“I was delighted to attend the awards ceremony and present grants to these 20 most deserving organizations. These historic structures represent where our ancestors lived and worked and how Monmouth County came to be the place it is today,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County Historical Commission. “I truly believe in historic preservation and know that one of the best ways to understand our County’s rich history is through the preservation and safeguarding of historic structures.”

The Historical Commission is dedicated to remembering the past and preserving history for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County past. The projects eligible for funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures, which are owned by non-profit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public. The program covers structural work for projects commonly known as “bricks and mortar” endeavors.

“Since 1990 the Historical Commission continues to provide support for preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2019 Preservation Grant recipients are:

• Asbury Park Historical Society – Stephen Crane Bedroom refurbishing

• Atlantic Highlands Historical Society – Strauss Mansion exterior transoms and kitchen doors restoration

• Holmdel Historical Society – Old Saint Catherine’s Church restoration

• Borough of Little Silver/ Parker Homestead – Parker Homestead front exterior wall repair

• Long Branch Historical Museum Association – Seven Presidents Church subfloor installation

• Squan Beach LSS Preservation Committee – Life Saving Station roof dormer restoration

• Monmouth County Historical Association – Middletown Campus smokehouse restoration

• Friends of Millstone Township Historic Properties – Baird House foundation stabilization Phase Two

• Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Jersey Shore Arts Center east and west entrances restoration

• Historical Society of Ocean Grove – Founders Fountain recreation

• Old Wall Historical Society – Allgor-Barkalow Homestead rear roof replacement

In addition, the Monmouth County Historical Commission issued re-grants to nine applicants totaling $20,000 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program. This Partnership Program supports existing and emerging local history organizations by providing grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other non-profit entities, such as municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations. Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.

The 2019 History Re-grant recipients are:

• Atlantic Highlands Historical Society – GOS for insurance and utilities costs

• Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS for Executive Director’s salary

• Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS for Assistant Curator’s salary

• Keyport Historical Society – GOS for insurance and utilities costs

• Borough of Little Silver/ Parker Homestead – GOS for insurance and utilities costs

• Friends of Millstone Township Historic Properties – GOS for utilities, including internet and phone

• Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS for outreach costs e.g. newsletter and website

• Shrewsbury Historical Society – SP for 1849 Paper Map restoration

• Allaire Village, Inc. – GOS for Interpretive Staff salary

“On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I would like to thank the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these re-grants through the County History Partnership Program,” said Freeholder Burry. “Among the grantees receiving general operating support and special project support are historical organizations with a proven track record for presenting meaningful programming, while maintaining their own historic sites.”

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was created by the Board of Chosen Freeholders for the preservation and conservation of local history. Established in August 1988, its principal program is the preservation grants, an undertaking that recognizes the acute need for funds to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy.

For information about the County’s Historical Commission call 732-431-7460, ext. 7413, or visit the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.