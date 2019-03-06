Holy Cross School 5th Grader Wins NJNG Contest

PHOTO: Left to right, Holy Cross School science teacher Mary DeBiasi and Director of Curriculum Alison Mitchell, George Kounis, Nicholas Kounis (winner), Penelope Kounis, Carolyn Cannon, NJNG Lead Customer Relations Coordinator, and Tom Hayes, NJNG Director of Customer and Community Relations.

RUMSON, NJ - Friday, March 1st – Each year, New Jersey Natural Gas’s Conserve to Preserve® program challenges students to practice energy conservation and to encourage conservation in their communities as part of their Kids and Conservation initiative. Fifth grade students throughout NJNG’s service territory are invited to create posters showing the benefits of conserving energy and/or the consequences of overusing it. The 2018 Monmouth County winner was Holy Cross School fifth grader Nicholas Kounis!

PHOTO: Left to right, 4th grader Margaret Nitka of Fair Haven, 8th grader Juliet Peter of Atlantic Highlands, 4th grader Jack Ericson of Atlantic Highlands, and 7th grader Sophia Ramos (obscured) of Rumson, celebrate their correct answer.

Nicholas’ efforts not only won him a personal laptop computer, but also earned Holy Cross School’s Science program $1000 for conservation projects. Science teacher Mrs. Mary DeBiasi was also awarded a gift card for encouraging her students to participate in Kids and Conservation.

The culmination of Nicholas’ win came on Friday, March 1st, when The Brain Show assembly visited Holy Cross School, courtesy of the Conserve to Preserve® program. NJNG representatives Carolyn Cannon, Lead Customer Relations Coordinator, and Tom Hayes, Director of Customer and Community Relations, visited Holy Cross School to present Nicholas with his certificate and laptop. Then, Grades 3-8 enjoyed the fast-paced questions, energizing music and silly dances of The Brain Show to break up their afternoon of studies. Holy Cross School thanks New Jersey Natural Gas, The Brain Show, Mrs. DeBiasi and especially Nicholas Kounis for a fun-filled afternoon!

PHOTO: Left to right, 8th grader Christopher Stypa of Rumson, 4th grader Jack Camillone of Fair Haven, 6th grader Colin Burke of Rumson, 3rd grader Gavin Barber and 5th grader Julia Fontanella of Atlantic Highlands groove to the music to collect their points.

Holy Cross School is a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in Rumson, NJ, dedicated to educating the whole child in a God-centered, faith-filled environment. For more information, please visit www.holycrossschoolrumson.org or call 732-842-0348, ext. 1115 to schedule your personal tour.