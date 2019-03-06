Colts Neck High School Advances to Mock Trial Championship Finals

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Mainland Regional High School of Atlantic County and Colts Neck High School of Monmouth County will advance to the New Jersey State Bar Foundation’s Mock Trial Competition State Finals on April 11 at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick.

Both teams won their respective rounds in the State Semi-Finals held yesterday. The Newton High School team of Sussex County, which placed third in the state, will be honored at the finals.

The winner of the finals will represent New Jersey in the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Athens, Georgia in May.

Since January more than 200 high school teams throughout New Jersey have tried the fictitious case of Avery Mansion v. Captain Kidd’s Pier, which deals with a roller coaster accident.

The Vincent J. Apruzzese Mock Trial Competition is sponsored by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation in cooperation with the New Jersey State Bar Association and New Jersey’s county bar associations. This season marks the competition’s 37th year of service to the educational community in New Jersey. For more information about the competition, please click the link below.