Lunch Break's Third Annual Taste of Summer Culinary Extravaganza

To be held, May 14, 2019 at The Channel Club

PHOTO: Connor Halpin of the Channel Club and Executive Chef Ken Mansfield of the Beach Tavern and Channel Club Credit: Suzanne Vreeland Photography

RED BANK, N.J. – It may be early spring, but Lunch Break is thinking summer and its third annual riverside bash Taste of Summer Culinary Extravaganza from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Channel Club in Monmouth Beach.

What better way to party down and kick off the start of beach and boating season than with sumptuous samplings from the Shore’s finest culinary destinations and wine and spirits purveyors. More than 30 restaurants and eateries, and craft beer, wine and liquor distributors participated last year, offering gourmet and beach fare for every palate. Samplings this year include seafood delights, specialty pasta dishes, prime beef, barbecue, an international cheese tasting, Asian cuisine, sushi, seasonal ice cream treats, decadent desserts and cakes, gourmet coffees, and spirits and beer and wine selections. A cash bar also will be available.

PHOTO: Board of Trustees Member David Hinton and Gwendolyn Love, executive director of Lunch Break. Credit: Suzanne Vreeland Photography



This year, we anticipate another wonderful evening.

“I’m excited once again to be part of the Taste of Summer extravaganza and help Lunch Break in its commitment to making our community a better place in which to live,” says George Chrysanthopoulos, a member of the Lunch Break Board of Trustees and owner of the Beach Tavern and Channel Club Marina in Monmouth Beach.

Live summer breezin’ music will be provided by Rummy Joe. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $600 for 10. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win a cash prize and gift certificates from many of our sponsors. Proceeds benefit Lunch Break, which freely provides life’s basic necessities of food, clothing, fellowship and life skills for Monmouth County and beyond.

Underwriting opportunities for entertainment, bar service and promotional materials are greatly appreciated. To purchase tickets or for underwriting, contact Jill Govel-Gwydir: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3107.

Donations always accepted at www.lunchbreak.org. Follow Lunch Break on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Give local, stays local, helps locals.