Freeholders Honor Women Build initiative

PHOTO: Left to right, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D., Diane Kinnane, Executive Director; Sharon Newberry, Marketing and Event Coordinator; Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Kate Nelson, Board President; Kim Stulb, longtime volunteer; Lori Schneider, Volunteer Coordinator; Freeholder Susan M. Kiley and Freeholder Deputy Director Patrick Impreveduto.

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently presented Women Build, a program of Habitat for Humanity, with a certificate of recognition to commemorate International Women’s Day at their workshop meeting in Freehold.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the hard work and dedication of all of those who are involved with Women Build,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry. “This Habitat for Humanity program exemplifies the strength of women, and I am proud to honor them as we celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.”

Five women from Habitat for Humanity of Monmouth County (HFHMC) were honored for their collaborative, life changing efforts. Diane Kinnane, Executive Director; Sharon Newberry, Marketing and Event Coordinator; Kate Nelson, Board President; Kim Stulb, longtime volunteer and Lori Schneider, Volunteer Coordinator were presented with the certificate of recognition.

HFHMC will host a Women Build Week event in May. Women volunteers will build a new home in Long Branch for established, partner family members. Women Build Week 2019 is one of the many Women Build Warriors fundraising events where volunteers will learn the skill of building through the guidance of construction professionals while helping raise funds for future projects.

“Overall, Habitat for Humanity does such amazing work internationally and sticks to their mission,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I am so happy to know that Women Build is making a huge difference right here in Monmouth County.”

Since its birth, Women Build initiative volunteers at HFHMC helped construct four wheelchair ramps, one ramp for Saint Mark’s Church in Keansburg. The additional three ramps were built for Long Branch residents. Not only have women volunteers aided with the construction of these wheelchair ramps but they also have helped erect three new homes in Atlantic Highlands, Long Branch and Rumson. Additionally, the team of volunteers renovated two households in Keansburg.

The mission of Women Build is to recruit, educate and nurture women to advocate for and build adequate, affordable housing. The initiative does not exclude men. The inclusion of women allows for the opportunity of self-growth while improving the community.

For more information about Women Build Week and HFHMC, visit www.habitatmonmouth.org/events or call 732-728-0441.