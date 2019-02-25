What Insurance Does and Doesn’t Cover when it Comes to Downed Trees on Homes and Cars

Today’s high winds could result in significant property damage



PHOTO: Tree down from strong winds. AHHerald photo courtesy Andrew Gensey, Jr.

Hamilton, NJ –– With wind gusts across New Jersey reaching as high as 60 mph this afternoon, concerns about damaging winds that could result in downed trees on homes and cars are top of mind.

“Today’s wild weather is a reminder for homeowners to regularly review their insurance policies to become familiar with their coverage, so they are prepared and informed if, and when, disaster strikes,” said Tracy E. Noble, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Property damage from strong winds and damaging storms can be an unexpected financial hardship for many.”

AAA Insurance offers tips on how to deal with damage after a storm:

AAA Tips on Insurance Coverage for Vehicles and Homes

Vehicles

Physical damage to a car caused by heavy wind or fallen tree limbs is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy.

If your car is damaged by a fallen tree or limbs, you would need to file a claim using your vehicle policy’s comprehensive coverage.

Homes

If your tree falls on your house, your insurance will cover removal of the tree and home repairs due to damage.

If your tree falls on your neighbor’s house, your neighbor’s homeowner’s policy would provide insurance coverage. The same holds true if your neighbor’s tree falls on your home; you would file a claim with your own insurance company.

If a tree falls in your yard, but doesn’t hit anything, you would pay for its removal in most cases.

Additionally, if a tree on your property is weak, damaged, or decayed, but you do nothing about it, and it crashes down on a neighbor’s home (or vehicle), you could be held liable for damages.

Wind-related damage to a house, its roof, its contents and other insured structures on the property is covered under standard homeowner’s insurance policies. Wind-driven rain that causes an opening in the roof or wall and enters through this opening is also covered.

Damage to a house and its contents caused by a collapse is covered under standard homeowners insurance policies.

For homeowners who experienced damage to cars, homes or property, AAA Insurance recommends these tips to help the claims process go smoothly: