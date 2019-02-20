African American Read-In and Salute to Black History Maker

Reverend Solomon Porter Hood

Black History Month Event

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Quinn Chapel AME Church in Atlantic Highlands celebrates Black History Month 2019 on February 23 at 2:00pm with the Annual African American Read-In and a special tribute to the church’s former pastor, Rev. Dr. Solomon Porter Hood, the United States Minister to Liberia from 1921 – 1926. Dr. Hood, who was born in 1853, died in 1943 and is buried in Quinn Chapel’s Crystal Stream Cemetery in Middletown.

In 1921, President Warren G. Harding appointed Dr. Hood to his post in Liberia. Dr. Hood’s letters to W.E.B. DuBois about his diplomatic efforts in Liberia are still studied by historians. A noted minister, educator and diplomat, Dr. Hood was born a freeman in Lancaster Pennsylvania and graduated from Lincoln University. His career included serving as an AME Bishop, Academic Dean at Paul Quinn College, leader of the New Jersey exhibition on progress of the Negro in 1912 and Education and Religious Director in NJ AME Conference. He was an active member of I.B.P.O.E.W., Odd Fellows and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

A donation of $12.00 for the program includes a soul food dinner. A portion of the donation supports the care of Crystal Stream Cemetery, a landmark Middletown African American burial ground.

Quinn chapel AME Church, 109 Prospect Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Phone: 1-732-291-1078

Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.