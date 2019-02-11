BSA Troop 32, Middletown, Wins Twin Lights’ Klondike Derby

PHOTO: Middletown Boy Scout Troop 32 honors its Klondike Derby winners, shown here, from left: Scoutmaster Ralph Rasa, Jasper Malles, Matt Poandl, Evan Rimmele, Tim McGuinness, Tommy Rasa, and Elijah Van Ryck De Groot. Photo credit: Bob Johnson

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – For the first time in its history, Boy Scout Troop 32, River Plaza, Middletown, received first place in the annual Klondike Derby Competition. Hosted by the Twin Lights District of BSA Monmouth Council, the event was recently held at its Quail Hill headquarters in Manalapan. Troop 32’s entry, The Alpacas were led by Patrol Leader Tommy Rasa, with Elijah Van Ryck De Groot, Tim McGuinness, Evan Rimmele, Matt Poandl, Jasper Malles, and Roman DeCenzo. The Scouts received their medals at a recent Troop Court of Honor. After receiving their medals, Tommy Rasa made a special announcement thanking Assistant Scoutmaster Ken Katzgrau, who was unable to attend the meeting, for his support in helping the mushers mash the competition and take home the top prize.

The Klondike Derby is an annual competition hosted by BSA Monmouth Council each winter. Open to Webelos Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troops, the Scout groups travel to different areas throughout the course with an approved sled of supplies to test their Scout knowledge and skills. Scout testing areas include first aid, knots, compass, fire building, and cooking. Troop 32’s group came in first among nearly three dozen Scout entries from its district.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes teaching a boy outdoor skills, self-reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others, while promoting community service increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle projects aimed specifically to assist local organizations. For more information about Boy Scout Troop 32, visit our Web site: www.riverplaza32.mytroop.us

