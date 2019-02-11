Trade and Job Fair Offers Career Job Opportunities for Graduating Seniors and Adults

PHOTO: The Monmouth County Guidance Directors’ Association are presenting the first ever country-wide Trade and Jobs Fair on Feb 28 for their graduating seniors and other interested adults. Pictured left to right are the events planners: Jason Sabino, Red Bank Regional; Anthony Mormile- Middletown Township; Anthony DePasquale;Ocean Township; and Joe Palumbo –Keypor. Not pictured is Joe Senerchia - Monmouth County Vocational District.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Over 50 Monmouth County employers, trade schools and armed services organizations will participate at a Trade and Job Fair on February 28, from 6 to 8 p m at the Monmouth Career Center located at 1000 Kozloski Road in Freehold, NJ. The event is sponsored by the Monmouth County Guidance Directors’ Association (MCGDA) representing all high schools in Monmouth County. High school seniors curious about post-graduation employment, trades school or military service are encouraged to attend. Adults with high school or college diplomas are also invited to attend the job fair.

Some of the employer participants include: Fedex, Prudential, UPS, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 400, Local 9 Plumbers and Pipefitters; and all branches of the armed services. For a complete list, visit the MCGDA website at www.mcgda.org/upcoming-events.html.

The county-wide event was coordinated by the guidance directors of four county high schools, Keyport High School, Middletown Township, Ocean Township and Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) in conjunction with the Monmouth County Vocational School Director. The event’s coordinators carefully vet the participants based on certain criteria. For instance, they require that all job opportunities offer at least $15 per hour and contain a benefits package including health care and retirement benefits such as a 40lK program.

RBR Guidance Director Jason Sabino is one of the coordinators of this upcoming event, a first for the organization.

He comments, “As part of efforts to promote college and career readiness for all RBR high school students and all students throughout Monmouth County, we believe this fair will provide students with valuable information and networking opportunities as they decide to pursue college or other career options after graduation.”

He adds, “There are always students due to interest and varied circumstances that plan for military service, direct to job to career opportunities in the trades or with companies upon graduation. These students deserve our support and efforts to educate them about opportunities that will lead them not just to a “job” but to a potential career and get them on the right footing economically so they can be engaged members of their communities. Additionally, it also helps those students who will attend college, perhaps on a part-time basis, and need to work to support their education.”