Coast Guard Investigating Passenger Ferry Grounding near Atlantic Highlands

PHOTO: Seastreak ferry boats at Atlantic Highlands. (AHHerald file photo)
NEW YORK – The Coast Guard is investigating a ferry grounding near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Monday morning.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York Vessel Traffic Service were notified that the 140-foot commuter ferry, with 400 passengers aboard ran aground 200-yards from the pier in Atlantic Highlands, N.J.
All passengers were safely disembarked at the ferry terminal pier.
Sector New York marine investigators and marine inspectors are scheduled to conduct a structural assessment to ensure the integrity of the vessel prior to returning to operations.
No injuries or pollution have been reported.