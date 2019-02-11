Coast Guard Investigating Passenger Ferry Grounding near Atlantic Highlands

PHOTO: Seastreak ferry boats at Atlantic Highlands. (AHHerald file photo)

NEW YORK – The Coast Guard is investigating a ferry grounding near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Monday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York Vessel Traffic Service were notified that the 140-foot commuter ferry, with 400 passengers aboard ran aground 200-yards from the pier in Atlantic Highlands, N.J.

All passengers were safely disembarked at the ferry terminal pier.

Sector New York marine investigators and marine inspectors are scheduled to conduct a structural assessment to ensure the integrity of the vessel prior to returning to operations.

No injuries or pollution have been reported.