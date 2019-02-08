Tri-District Elementary Schools Awarded Sustainability Grants

PHOTO: (L-R) Steve Beatty, Secretary Treasurer, New Jersey Education Association, Michael Rollins, Field Representative in the Organizational Development Unit, New Jersey Education Association, Dr. Susan Compton, Tri- District Superintendent, Daniel Layton, Highlands Elementary School Principal, Anne Marie Peracchio, Chairperson, Sustainable Jersey Board of Trustees

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Sustainable Jersey for Schools and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) announced that two Tri-District Elementary Schools have been awarded Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grants. The $2,000 grants are intended to assist the school green teams as they lead and coordinate sustainability activities.

“The Tri-District community is thrilled to have received Sustainable Jersey for Schools/NJEA grants to fund water bottle filling stations for our two elementary schools. I am so pleased that the students and staff of Atlantic Highlands and Highlands Elementary Schools will be able to benefit from this for years to come as we continue towards our goal of the overall reduction of disposable plastics. Our building principals, Mrs. Janet Walling (Atlantic Highlands) and Mr. Daniel Layton (Highlands) along with the school Green Teams plan to continue to promote the use of refillable water bottles within the schools throughout the year.” – Dr. Susan Compton, Tri-District Superintendent

Dr. Compton and Mr. Layton attended the Sustainable Jersey Awards program in Trenton on Monday, February 4th and accepted the grant awards on behalf of both elementary schools.

With this contribution NJEA has provided $1 million to support a sustainable future for children across the state through the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program. “Every day in the news we hear more and more about the importance of recycling and creating eco-friendly products, as well as the value of using sustainable resources,” said NJEA Vice President Sean M. Spiller. “Our job as educators is to prepare the next generation with the skills, information, and resources to become engaged citizens and leaders in our efforts to save and protect our planet. NJEA is honored to continue to work with Sustainable Jersey on this important program that directs resources into our schools.” In addition to the grant funding, NJEA supports Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a program underwriter.

“Our State’s students and teachers continue to inspire me with their passion for sustainability and commitment to New Jersey’s future,” said Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon. “We are proud to support their efforts with grant money to help realize their vision.” Proposals were judged by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.

About the Tri-District

The Henry Hudson Tri-District consists of the Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, and Henry Hudson Regional School Districts. The Tri-District is unique in that it consists of three one-school districts, along with three Boards of Education serving the towns of Atlantic Highlands and Highlands.

About Sustainable Jersey for Schools:

Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a certification program for public schools in New Jersey. It was launched by Sustainable Jersey, an organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support and reward municipalities and schools as they pursue sustainability programs. To date, 325 school districts and 840 schools are participating in the program. Sustainable Jersey for Schools has awarded over $1.7 million in grants to schools and school districts. In 2019, Sustainable Jersey is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a year-long campaign that will include special events to educate and engage the Sustainable Jersey community and create a vision for the future. To learn more, visit www.SustainableJerseySchools.com

About NJEA

NJEA is the state’s largest association of education professionals, representing over 200,000 elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, higher education faculty, educational support professionals, retirees, and students preparing to become teachers. To learn more, visit www.njea.org.